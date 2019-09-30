Menu
Login
VISIT: Students from Wyrallah Road Public School visit Parliament House.
VISIT: Students from Wyrallah Road Public School visit Parliament House. Contributed
Opinion

OPINION: Schools visit Canberra

by Kevin Hogan
30th Sep 2019 10:00 AM

WYRALLAH Road Public School students were in Canberra last week, it was great to catch up with them.

During the week Tregeagle Public School, Wyrallah Public School and Summerland Christian College also visited.

It was wonderful to catch up with them in Parliament House.

They asked great questions about the workings of Parliament.

In Parliament we are introducing legislation for mandatory jail time for child sex offenders.

28 per cent of child sex offenders convicted in 2018-19 did not spend one day in jail.

This is not okay.

This means a jail term becomes the starting point for all child sex offenders.

Maximum penalties will also be increased, including a new life term for the worst offenders.

Police received almost 18,000 reports of child exploitation involving Australian children or Australian child sex offenders last year.

Every year I donate a book prize to each of our schools to recognise a student who has excelled in a particular area.

It was awarded to Hayden Wessling from Our Lady Help Of Christians School for his "perserverance and dedication to all areas of his school life.”

Congratulations Hayden and keep up the good work.

kevin hogan northern rivers politics opinion page mp

Top Stories

    What's happening this week?

    What's happening this week?

    Whats On COMMUNITY CALENDAR: What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

    Reflecting on what makes us Australian

    Reflecting on what makes us Australian

    Opinion OPINION: Mayor Isaac Smith

    Disaster relief now available

    Disaster relief now available

    Opinion OPINION: Kevin Hogan Page MP

    Lismore pitches in to help out

    Lismore pitches in to help out

    Opinion OPINION: Janelle Saffin Lismore MP