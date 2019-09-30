OPINION: Schools visit Canberra

WYRALLAH Road Public School students were in Canberra last week, it was great to catch up with them.

During the week Tregeagle Public School, Wyrallah Public School and Summerland Christian College also visited.

It was wonderful to catch up with them in Parliament House.

They asked great questions about the workings of Parliament.

In Parliament we are introducing legislation for mandatory jail time for child sex offenders.

28 per cent of child sex offenders convicted in 2018-19 did not spend one day in jail.

This is not okay.

This means a jail term becomes the starting point for all child sex offenders.

Maximum penalties will also be increased, including a new life term for the worst offenders.

Police received almost 18,000 reports of child exploitation involving Australian children or Australian child sex offenders last year.

Every year I donate a book prize to each of our schools to recognise a student who has excelled in a particular area.

It was awarded to Hayden Wessling from Our Lady Help Of Christians School for his "perserverance and dedication to all areas of his school life.”

Congratulations Hayden and keep up the good work.