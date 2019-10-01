OPINION: Remembering our Terania rainforest warriors

VALUABLE RESOURCE: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin with a certificate of appreciation for her book support.

VALUABLE RESOURCE: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin with a certificate of appreciation for her book support. Contributed

THIS year marks 40 years since the historic rainforest logging blockades and protest action at Terania Creek which led to the creation of the World Heritage-listed Nightcap National Park.

The protests at Terania Creek in 1979 and at Mount Nardi in 1982 rank as one of the great environmental awakenings but the great gain of the national park was not achieved without some pain on both sides of that epic battle.

To ensure that the stories of our early rainforest warriors are not lost with the passage of time, a new children's book, The First Rainforest Warriors Terania Australia, has been published.

This educational story book was written by retired teacher Trevor Reece and illustrated by local artist Jacque Marks with archival black and white photographs from the time by David Kemp.

I was glad to recently mark the occasion with the Richmond-Tweed regional public libraries during a book hand over at the Brunswick Valley Historical Society Incorporated/Mullumbimby Museum.

David Lees, who is President of the North Coast Public Primary Schools Principals Association, has been involved in this project.

I'm sure The First Rainforest Warriors Terania Australia will become a valuable resource for teachers and students for local history and environmental studies.

I also spoke at the Terania Anniversary Day at the Channon Markets on August 11 and earlier this year viewed The Quad's exhibition, The Terania Creek Protest: David Kemp, Michael Murphy, Hugh Nicholson, Paul Tait and Jeni Kendall.

In other good news, Deputy Premier John Barilaro recently advised me that the NSW Government is about to honour its election commitment of $250,000 to purchase the Hannah Cabinet for the Lismore Regional Gallery.

"I'm pleased to say that I have recently written directly to Cr Isaac Smith, Mayor, Lismore City Council to finalise this matter,” Mr Barilaro wrote.

Ensuring that the Hannah Cabinet remained in Lismore and as an asset for all of the public to admire was one of my election commitments, so I welcome this news.