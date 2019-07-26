OPINION: Recognising our Naidoc stars

HOGAN: It was wonderful to attend the 2019 Bundjalung NAIDOC Awards and Ball. The night was to acknowledge the achievements within the Bundjalung community.

The night was to acknowledge the achievements of individuals and organisations within the Bundjalung community.

My congratulations to the Lismore Naidoc Advisory Group which put together the night and other events throughout the week.

They are Sarah Bolt, Diane Harrington, Maria Bolt, Virginia Ingham, Angela Sheridan, Miranda Smith, Brandon Harrington, Roseanne Roberts, Kris Roberts, Sheldon Harrington, Adrian Harrington and Georgia Kohen.

I would also like to congratulate all the nominees Aunty Irene Harrington and Uncle Tom Roberts (Elder of the Year), Talah Laurie and Kaleesha King-Rhodes (Youth of the Year), Godfrey Swan, Caitlin Kenny, Tamyka Smith (Apprentice of the Year), Emma Walker and Kelly Hyde (Scholar of the Year).

Also Brandan Harrington and Michael Ryan (Caring for Country), Jada Williams and Patrick Speeding (Sports Person of the Year), Zac Paden, Sheldon Harrington and Anthony Gordon (Artist of the Year) and Simone Barker, Jo Groves, Janelle Ryan-Maunder, Tom Roberts, Margaret Mercy, Wendy Knight, Elytta Manton (Lismore Lilly) and Uncle Christopher (Christy) Bolt (Community Person of the Year).

They have done great things and excelled in the community.

