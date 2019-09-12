OPINION: Mixed messages a recipe for confusion

I WAS listening to an instructive talk about food and heathy diet. I pity the dieticians.

Their job is to tell us that food is something we should at best approach with caution and at worst run from screaming.

The language is so negative... its all avoid, reduce, limit and stay away from. Occasionally we might be invited to enjoy a handful of nuts.

To make things even trickier, the rules change. Take eggs, for example.

If you thought they were bad for you, well you were wrong. You are out of date and eggs have now crossed over to the 'good for you' category. Phew.

Did you think meat was an important source of protein well think again pal, meat is to eaten in moderation. And weighed.

I don't know anyone who weighs their food. I must run in the wrong crowd. A crowd of reckless non-food weighers.

Dairy, sadly, even dairy (which I love - especially butter) gets a telling off. I thought it was good but now it also must be eaten carefully.

In fact everything must be eaten carefully. Chocolate is bad, except when is very dark then it's good but don't you even think about eating lots of it.

If you are very good, you may have two squares.

You may need a lie down after that excitement. Don't even consider going near anything with sugar in it, you daredevil.

Here are some of the conflicting instructions that I have read.

Don't eat carbs. Do eat carbs.

Don't drink water with a meal. Do drink water with a meal.

Only eat one piece of fruit at time (sorry fruit salad, but you have been sent to the bench).

Drink cider vinegar in the morning for your liver health. Don't drink cider vinegar in the morning as it will strip your teeth enamel.

Don't even think of trying to decipher food combining.

The rules there are changeable and confusing. Best left alone if you value your sanity.

To balance out feelings of discouragement I looked at a recipe book. Here I found a recipe for vegan pavlova. This cunning dish (which included a cup of caster sugar, I note) is made from chickpeas and xanthan gum. Restrain your enthusiasm.

The next day I went to a market and thought I would be daring and have myself a good old fashioned sausage sandwich. Can't mess that up, I thought. I was offered a choice of white, brown or vegan bread. Yes that's right, a sausage sandwich on vegan bread.

You figure that one out.