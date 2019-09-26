OPINION: Love in the darkness

LOVE PREVAILS: This beautiful cartoon by Australian artist, poet, cultural commentator and cartoonist Michael Leunig reminds what matters.

LOVE PREVAILS: This beautiful cartoon by Australian artist, poet, cultural commentator and cartoonist Michael Leunig reminds what matters. Michael Leunig

IF THERE'S one thing I like, it's a wander through a graveyard.

They are such peaceful and evocative places. Mysteriously beautiful angels and cherubs sit above mossy gravestones.

Fading bunches of flowers, toys and pebbles with special words on them.

They tell the story of a person loved and now gone from this earthly plane.

Not one single inscription says "She was great at using excel spreadsheets” or "He always was on time for work”.

Because, in the end, none of those things matter.

What matters and is there for all to see if we can but open our eyes, is love.

The recent lockdown and scare at Southern Cross University was a fine example of people rapidly responding about what matters.

Social media was alive with messages of love and concern for friends and family, near and far.

The same thing happened in the 9/11 crisis.

When the Twin Towers came under attack, the messages that flew around didn't say "Can you pick up some milk?” "I'm still cross about my haircut” they said "I love you”.

Over and over.

It's odd really that we need a big scare to wake us up to the knowledge that the most important thing in our lives is love.

Not followers on Instagram, (which when you think about it is a weird, highly unreliable and flimsy expression of love); it's not money, or status, designer clothing, recognition for being organised for a meeting or how much shiny stuff you have, its love.

We all know this, yet we forget so easily.

Because we don't live in that heightened state.

We live in the ordinary where the ability to move easily through a roundabout or get served is what is at the front of our minds.

Ten minutes before the lockdown I was paying my gas bill and thinking about lunch.

I forgot that the world can change in heartbeat.

The lockdown happened and love came to the fore.