OPINION: Happy father's day to all dads

IT WAS great to open the new $5.1 million TAS (Technical and Applied Studies) building for Trinity Catholic College.

The facility will offer courses including wood work, metal work, engineering and jewellery.

This will help students to be job ready when they leave school.

The Federal Government contributed $1.6 million with the balance paid by Trinity Catholic College Lismore.

We are investing over $40 million to provide two new medicine listings through the PBS

Kapanol helps with the relief of chronic breathlessness in the palliative care of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cardiac failure, malignancy or other causes.

This will be available for just $40.30 per script, or $6.50 with a concession card.

Buvidal is a medicine used to treat opioid dependence in patients who are also receiving medical, social and psychological support.

This medicine will be free for people in need.

Since 2013, we have listed over 2,100 new or amended items on the PBS.

This represents an average of around 30 listings per month - or one each day - at a cost of around $10.6 billion.

I would like to wish all the dads out there a Happy Father's day.

The most important job I have is being a Dad. I give thanks for my children every day.

I hope you all had a great day with your family on Sunday.