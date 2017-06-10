Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

OPERA Australia will be offering a benefit show in Lismore to help Northern Rivers Performing Arts, NORPA, to support the local company's flood recovery effort.

NORPA made the announcement in a newsletter to subscribers.

"NORPA's flood recovery is still ongoing, but we have made great strides with the wonderful support from the performing arts sector across Australia," the communication reads.

"We're pleased to announce that Opera Australia has also responded with a benefit performance on Thursday 27 July at Lismore City Hall with all money raised going towards NORPA's rebuilding efforts."

Tickets for the event will go on sale next week.

The Lismore connection

Opera Australia and NORPA share a special bond: Lyndon Terracini.

Opera Australia's Artistic Director, Lyndon Terracini, founded Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) in 1993.

The project quickly earned a reputation for creating adventurous works that express regional perspectives and contribute significantly to the artistic identity of Australia.

Last January, Opera Australia launched its New South Wales Schools Tour production El Kid at Albert Park Public School in Lismore.

It was the first time Opera Australia's Schools Tour was launched in a regional centre and also the furthest north the program has ever travelled.

More details about the July performance will be coming soon.