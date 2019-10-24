FURRY FRIEND: Get along to Lismore City Council's first Lismore Pound open day on Saturday, November 9.

THINKING about rehoming a pet?

Then get along to Lismore City Council's first regular open day at the Lismore Pound on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 1pm.

It is a great way to meet the furry residents and hopefully fall in love and take one home.

Visitors will be able to view the animals in care that are ready for adoption and also listen to an education talk by Lismore City Council ranger Skyhe Hoyt.

The Animal Rights and Rescue Group will also be there on the day to talk about their rescue shelter and animals they have ready for adoption.

Everyone is welcome - if you're a pet lover or looking for a new best friend, this is a day for you.

The pound facility is located in the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.