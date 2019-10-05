Open day at the Lismore pound

TAKE ME HOME: Lismore City Council is planning regular open days at the Lismore Pound.

LISMORE City Council is launching regular open days at the Lismore Pound so you can meet the furry residents and hopefully fall in love and take one home.

The first open day will be held on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 1pm at the facility, which is located in the Lismore Recycling and Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.

Visitors will be able to view the animals in care that are ready for adoption and also listen to an education talk by Lismore City Council Ranger Skyhe Hoyt.

The Animal Rights and Rescue Group will also be there on the day to talk about their rescue shelter and animals they have ready for adoption.

Everyone is welcome - if you're a pet lover or looking for a new best friend, this is a day for you.