Only 36 days 'til Tour de France

ONLY 36 days to go. Depending on when you read this column.

And if you have to ask "until what?”, I will gently answer.

On July 6, the 2019 TdF, (or as insiders call it, the Tour de France) wheels out in all its glory.

Twenty-two glorious days (or nights for those of us staying up to watch while astride our bike trainers) excitedly calling out to our fave rider on the TV and checking our phones to see who is tweeting what about the race.

OK, before then from June9-16 there's the Criterium du Dauphine in France, and June 15-23 there's the Tour de Cheese and Chocolate (also known as the Tour de Suisse in, wait for it, Switzerland).

But they cannot compare.

One highlight was the Australian pocket-rocket Caleb Ewan continuing to prove his heart is bigger than the course with two stage wins.

After Ewan claimed the 11th stage in 5.17:26, he showed he still had strength and speed in the final bunch sprint at the end of the 221km ride from Carpi to Novi Ligure.

But he's withdrawn from the race to concentrate on his TdF assault.

Is it a coincidence that Ewan shares the same initials his former mentor and 2011 TdF champion Cadel Evans?

I think not.