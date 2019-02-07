OneAgency celebrates successful first year

MAKING THEIR MARK: The One Agency Goonellabah office staff are celebrating the business's first birthday this week.

AS one of the biggest growth areas in the region, it's surprising that until recently Goonellabah lacked a dedicated real estate office.

It was One Agency who stepped up to fill the gap, expanding their existing operation at Alstonville to include a new office in the Rous Rd shopping centre.

This week, it's one year since the family run and owned One Agency Goonellabah opened their doors, and director Sharen Manwarring says there's plenty to celebrate.

She said the initial staff of three has grown to five, which now consists of herself, sales agents Jennifer Burke, Katrina Ulyatt and Doug Harrison and receptionist Valerie Dowse - a hard working team that have already achieved millions of dollars in sales for their vendors.

"Our staff are dedicated to their jobs and they also happen to be locals who know and love the region. We pride ourselves on our honesty and integrity as well as being professional, local agents acting in the best interest of our vendors to negotiate the best sale for their property," Mrs Manwarring said.

Goonellabah had seen steady growth throughout the past 12 months and continues to be an attractive place to buy, she said.

"There are fantastic local facilities including all the major shopping centres, cafes, schools and sporting facilities.

"It's a great location up on the ridge - you're flood free, you get the cool breezes, and it's close to Lismore and to the coast.

"In addition, there is a wide range of housing stock on offer, from old and new units, duplexes and houses, to land and acreage further out of town."

Mrs Manwarring said there was likely to be a shift in the market in the next 12 months but expects Goonellabah to hold its value as it remains a growing area with high demand.

As part of its first birthday celebrations, One Agency is running a special promotion this month.

"Anyone who lists their property with One Agency Goonellabah in the month of February will go into the draw to win a $500 gift voucher from Scotty and the team at Goonellabah Country Meats,” Mrs Manwarring said.