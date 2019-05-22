Detail that spells big trouble for royals

Meghan preparing food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. Picture: Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty

If the Duchess of Sussex ever decided to take a break from pureeing organic kale baby food or reminding Harry it's her turn to use the Tibetan meditation room to update her CV it would take a long time.

In the course of her career, she has worked goddamn hard: There was that internship she did at the US embassy in Buenos Aires, her role as an official UN Women's advocate, her successful run as an entrepreneur (The Tig didn't just launch itself) and that whole seven-year gig on Suits.

Meghan already had an impressive CV when she joined the royal family. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Basically, girl was BUSY. Her professional life was defined by her beliefs, curiosity and passion to change the world. (And to bring a certain paralegal-turned-lawyer to life on the small screen and to make a motza in the process.)

Which is why the decision to put down "Princess" as her official job title on Archie's birth certificate is so disappointing.

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor revealed a lot. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA via AP

It's 2019. To have one woman's work, commitment and focus reduced to being a legal appendage to a man is shockingly antiquated. Reducing her role to "Princess" belies the commitment to social activism (and dangerous whiff of modernity) that she has brought to the fusty halls of Buckingham Palace.

However, there is a bigger problem here.

This seemingly innocent detail has accidentally betrayed a huge failing on the part of the Men in Grey who maraud around the various British palaces wielding their influence to ensure the survival of the monarchy.

That is, their apparent belief that having a plethora of titles and all the haughty grandeur they bring with them are enough to define the royal family these days.

Nuh uh.

The Palace mandarins don't seem to have fully gleaned that the future longevity of the Windsors lies in constantly reasserting the monarchy's relevance and value to the taxpayers whose acquiescence (and tax dollars) are required for the Crown to survive.

With the Windsors defining who they are by their grand sobriquets rather than by quantifiable, discernible good works and philanthropy, shows they don't truly understand what is inherently necessary for the continuity of the royal family's reign.

The couple are going to champion causes they are passionate about. Picture: David Rowland/ Pool/Getty

Meghan and Harry, it would seem, have a much, much higher appreciation of this, which is why they are out there taking outspoken stances on things like climate change and women's issues, in an attempt to drag this antiquated institution into modernity.

They had an opportunity to further that goal with Archie's birth certificate.

Wouldn't it have been simply thrilling, instead of writing "Princess" in that box, if Meghan had say chosen "Philanthropist"? Or "Humanitarian"? It would have instantly and powerfully reoriented the royal brand as one that is focused on doing good works, rather than a family who swans around in diamonds and has a personal train.

Still, there is every chance that Meghan and Harry will at some stage in the next few years welcome baby number two, which would give us two thrilling things. Firstly, to see just how ridiculously cute a daughter of theirs would be.

Secondly, for Meghan to do something bold and of which I'm sure Diana would have deeply approved: to define herself on her own terms. As a woman using her platform and voice in a powerful and truly inspiring way.

So, please think about what you put in that box next time, Your Royal Highness. No pressure, but the future of the monarchy could kinda, maybe rest on it.

She has the royal smile down pat. Picture: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty