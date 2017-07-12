One million in Federal funding to go to Albert Park

IT WAS great to announce Federal Government funding of $1 million to develop a world-class baseball facility at Albert Park on Monday. This funding will allow Baseball Australia to commit to five years of key national events, international team training camps and national team activities in the area.

It will provide over $9 million a year in economic return and is a great win for our community.

On Friday I will be with the Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to draw the winner of the refuel the heart competition. This has been a great initiative to encourage everyone to shop locally.

The winner of the draw will be announced at the Lismore business awards on Saturday.

Thank you to everyone who got behind this great campaign

Recently I visited Lismore local Ethel Weis who has turned 100.

She said chasing the cows around the farm at Rous was her secret to her longevity. She was living on the farm until she was 96 years old. She was lucky enough to enjoy your celebrations surrounded by family and the great staff at Caroona.