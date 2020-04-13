Menu
A person has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late this afternoon (April 12, 2020). (Picture: Sam Turner)
One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

Sam Turner
Marguerite Cuddihy
by and
12th Apr 2020 9:24 PM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 4:59 AM
A PERSON has been killed in a head-on collision on the Burnett Highway, south of Ban Ban Springs late Sunday afternoon.

Wide Bay forensic crash unit's Senior Constable Lee Chamberlain said he was called to the crash around 5.30-6pm on April 12, 2020.

"Information came through that there was a two-vehicle collision that involved a logging truck and a Ford sedan," he said.

"It appears that the truck was travelling towards Goomeri on the Burnett Highway and the sedan was heading towards Gayndah.

"For reasons unknown at this time, it appears the sedan has crossed into the oncoming lane and there's been a head-on collision," he said.

"The truck has then continued off the road - because it obviously takes a lot longer to stop - and there's considerable damage to the truck as a result.

"The Ford has been pushed rearward, rotated around and left the roadway to the west," he said.

"Tragically, the single occupant of the Ford was pronounced deceased at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service."

Constable Chamberlain said investigations had commenced into the cause of the collision.

"We're appealing for any witnesses who may have seen either of these vehicles on the Burnett Highway," he said.

