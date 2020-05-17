Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Light plane crashes in backyard, kills one person

by Alex Turner-Cohen
17th May 2020 1:02 PM

A light plane has crashed into a NSW home, leaving one dead.

Police were called to a property in Windella, about 50km from Newcastle along NSW's coast, about 10.15am following reports a plane had crashed into a backyard.

One man, who is yet to be identified, has died.

He was the single occupant of the aircraft.

From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website
From the Royal Newcastle Aero Club website

 

The house where the crash occurred is adjacent to the Royal Newcastle Aero Club.

This could indicate the man was attempting to land or take off from the club when he crashed.

The Rural Fire Service is on the scene mopping up a fuel spill and providing hazmat assistance.

Officers from the Port Stephens/Hunter police district have established a crime scene and started investigating the incident.

Originally published as One dead as plane crashes in backyard

More Stories

light plane plane crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        premium_icon ‘They're trying not to stand down 50 staff’: MP on Bluesfest

        News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith says she trusts that Bluesfest punters will get their refunds... eventually.

        HSC timetable released with slight delay to exam dates

        premium_icon HSC timetable released with slight delay to exam dates

        News STUDENTS expected to be ready for exams despite virus interruption.

        Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        premium_icon Rock star cancels Bluesfest show … again

        News American superstar says ‘sorry y’all’ to his Ausie fans once again.

        The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        premium_icon The $1.5 billion cost of road trauma in northern NSW

        News Data shows huge economic impact that crashes have on our community