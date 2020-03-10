Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        premium_icon Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        News THE court heard the man had been drinking heavily for hours when he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman.

        'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        premium_icon 'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        News REVEALED: Who you voted as the region's best takeaway food places

        Interactive 'tree map' helps landowners discover every plant

        premium_icon Interactive 'tree map' helps landowners discover every plant

        News New tree mapping venture aims to increase awareness of plant life

        Recognising locals doing great things

        Recognising locals doing great things

        News HOGAN: This weekly column speaks of Micah Australia, a local hero and disaster...