Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
Police arrested one man who they allege burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon. The second man remains at large.
News

One arrested over Toowoomba underpants theft

Michael Nolan
27th Jan 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE arrested a 31-year-old Brisbane man in relation to an alleged burglary of a home in Kara View Court.

On Thursday, 2.52pm and 3.28pm its alleged the man entered the Toowoomba home and stole watches, antique coin, military memorabilia and underpants.

The items included badges from the owner's tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

He was assisted by another man and both fled the scene in a while Holden Astra.

The man attempted to evade police when they moved to arrest him in Kallangur, on January 25.

He will face the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 24, charged with burglary offences.

A second man remains at large.

arrest burglary theft underpants underpants theft
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Bad car habit you need to stop

      Bad car habit you need to stop
      • 27th Jan 2020 10:36 AM

      Top Stories

        Teen suffers serious head, spinal injuries in crash

        Teen suffers serious head, spinal injuries in crash

        News THE rescue helicopter flew the 18-year-old from Lismore Base Hospital to the Gold Coast for further treatment.

        Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        premium_icon Are you a good bloke? And why can’t women be one?

        Business BYRON Shire resident awarded PhD for research about ‘good blokes’.

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        premium_icon AUSTRALIA DAY: Northern Rivers people honoured with an OAM

        News THE list includes four general Order of Australia Medals.

        MYSTERY: Why a 58-year-old cold-case has been reopened

        premium_icon MYSTERY: Why a 58-year-old cold-case has been reopened

        News THE 58-year-old Lismore woman was last seen in 1962.