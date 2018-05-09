Once you find your moral compass, breathe

WHEN I can, I go for a long walk and end it with a sort of floating meditation in my favourite coastal rockpool.

With my head back I feel at one with nature as the sea hushes in my ears and I breathe in unison with the sounds of the waves.

Sometimes I feel like I am watching a screenplay as I silently watch the sky sweep above.

My mind took me to the movie of a similar name: Breath. I'd seen it the day before and it had stuck with me. As my teenagers come and go from our home, locked into their own respective emotional worlds, it sometimes pays to meditate, remove oneself from the roller-coaster of life.

I realise how big a deal it is for Simon Baker to have made Breath.

When he started out with the script seven years ago, he couldn't have known the Me Too debate would rage and become such a big part of our collective consciousness, or that making a movie about a stripling exploited by a broken older woman, would be so topical.

The film's message about discovering your own personal moral compass - when it comes to what feels right and wrong - is more powerful than ever.

The movie is also about one's place in nature.

After all, spending time outside your head will always be a panacea for the hard lessons in life.

Sometimes you just need to feel the wind, smell the salt, listen to the waves... and breathe.