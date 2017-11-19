'OMG!': Olivia Newton-John spotted at Kyogle

Olivia Newton-John was spotted at Kyogle over the weekend.

CANCER battler and English-Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John visited Kyogle over the weekend.

The Californian-based beauty who played student Sandra Dee Olsson in the 1978 blockbuster Grease went shopping at Elizabeth T Fashion on Saturday morning.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said residents were proud to show off their village, located in the Northern NSW hinterland about 90km from Byron Bay, where Newton-John owns the Gaia Retreat & Spa.

Olivia Newton John relaxing at the retreat she founded in Byron Bay. Picture: Kate Nutt

"Coming to Kyogle, she gets away from the hustle, and we've got anything that you'd want,' Mrs Mulholland said, adding that Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth also visited the village in recent years.

"We've got something different to offer to the coast, we have the hinterland and all the farms, and the beautiful Australian county.

"We'd love to hear her feedback, on how she found Kyogle."

Mrs Mulholland shared the news on Facebook on Saturday night where readers raved on about 69-year-old Newton-John.

"I love her!" one fan said.

Sophie Mills said: "Wait what? OMG I would have loved to have seen her, she is such an idol!"

Newton-John has suffered a recent relapse of metastatic cancer earlier this year and is using medicinal cannabis alongside photon radiation therapy for treatment.

Medicinal cannabis is legal and easily obtained in Newton-John's home state of California.

The first time she had cancer was in 1992, when Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer, for which she had a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy.

She also helps fund the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne.

