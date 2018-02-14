Olympics inspires Lismore ski jump

Lydia Lassila, of Australia, competes in the women's World Cup freestyle skiing aerials in Lake Placid, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

AS I WATCH the amazing Australian athletes competing in South Korea at the Winter Olympics, I am excited that Lismore could play a role in future training.

Some people are opposed to Lismore being the home of winter Australian Olympic training with the proposed ski jump, but their opposition seems only to be based on not wanting elite level sports in this country. For some reason, they seem opposed to Olympic or international competition.

We do know that the proposal will be good for Lismore.

Athletes from Australia and around the world will come here to train for aerial, moguls and other events where aerial practice time is needed.

These athletes will stay in our region for weeks or months, bringing other visitors and helping build our reputation as a sporting hub.

It will come at no cost to council. As outlined by the NSW Government, this was a commitment to the Australian Olympic Committee to have Australia's only winter training facility built in NSW.

That proposal will cover the cost of constructing the facility and provide a 20 year contact for running costs. So there is no ongoing cost to residents.

What we need to do as a community is find a location where it won't stick out like a sore thumb, as it did in Lennox Head.

A place where the amenity of the community is not adversely affected.

We have plenty of hillsides that could fill this need and a number of private landholders have also approached council with offers of property. So there is a lot of interest in this proposal.

Australian athletes deserve to have a first rate training base in this country.

Why shouldn't it be in Lismore?