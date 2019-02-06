Defiant AFL star takes a stand

PORT Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines says he won't give up water skiing despite dislocating a shoulder in a "freak accident" which will curtail his AFL season.

Wines, who hopes to return in the first month of the premiership campaign, says he might need reconstruction surgery after the season.

He believes his accident on the River Murray on January 26 won't adversely impact his chances of taking over from Travis Boak as Port's captain.

"I understand I'm a full-time athlete. This is my job and any injury I sustain outside football jeopardises my career," Wines said on Wednesday.

"It was a freak accident. The rope pulled my arm and unfortunately pulled my shoulder out.

"In the context of things, I have probably got to look at the times I'm doing these things, perhaps this close to the start of the season, only weeks out, is maybe an unnecessary time to be doing it.

"No-one is more disappointed than myself; (I'm) extremely frustrated and I understand how frustrated all the supporters are."

Ollie Wines’ pre-season has taken a hit.

Port's hierarchy will decide within three weeks who will replace Boak, who has stood down as captain, with Wines considered most likely.

"I wouldn't have thought it would have an influence on being captain or not," Wines said.

"It would be a great honour to captain this club and I would love to do it ... I do think I'm ready to captain."

The 24-year-old first water skied when aged three or four, describing it as his passion.

"This is something that makes me incredibly happy; it's my outlet outside of football," he said.

"We are really big on work-life balance and this extra curriculum activity does have a little bit of risk compared to playing golf or something but I think I have just got to find the balance.

"Water skiing is something that I have been brought up doing ... I understand there's some risk involved (but) I do my best to decrease the risk as much as I can. I'm very conservative out there and don't push myself.

"It's something that I will continue to do."