Obama: Women should run the world

Former US President Barack Obama has a simple solution to the world's problems: let women run the joint.

Mr Obama said women would do an "indisputably better" job running the world than men, and blamed many of the problems around the globe on "old people", mostly male leaders who don't want to give up their power.

"Now women, I just want you to know, you are not perfect. But what I can say pretty indisputably is that you're better than us [men]," he said at a private leadership conference in Singapore.

Barack Obama. Picture: AP

"I'm absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything... living standards and outcomes.

"If you look at the world and look at the problems it's usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way. It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life, you are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power."

Mr Obama served as US president from 2009 until 2017.

Thumbs up. Mr Obama, pictured with wife Michelle, thinks it’s time for women to run the world. Picture: Getty

Since leaving the White House, he and former first lady Michelle Obama have set up a foundation mentoring young leaders around the world.

The pair were in Kuala Lumpur last week for an Obama Foundation event, BBC reports.

It follows his challenge to "woke" culture telling young people: "The world is messy."

Mr Obama said that calling people out on social media did not bring about change, and that change was complex.

Mr Obama ... ‘People who do really good stuff have flaws’. Picture: AP

Mr Obama said: "I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people.

"If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn't do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because 'Man did you see how woke I was? I called you out!'

"That's enough. If all you're doing is casting stones, you are probably not going to get that far."

Mr Obama added that "people who do really good stuff have flaws".