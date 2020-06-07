Oates set for huge switch in wild Broncos reshuffle

Corey Oates (R) is set to be switched to the forward pack. Picture: AAP

The Broncos could pull off a shock team change for Thursday's clash with the Sea Eagles, with winger Corey Oates facing a move to the second row.

Off the back of their worst loss in the club's proud history, Brisbane have made a multitude of early changes to their line-up at training on Sunday morning.

The biggest shock is that of Oates' switch to the forward pack.

It's a role that the former forward has wanted to take on for a long time and he could be given that opportunity against the Sea Eagles in a bid to provide more leadership and experience to Brisbane's young pack.

Oates did spend some time in the forwards in Brisbane's loss to the Roosters, but has not started in the second row since 2014.

With Tevita Pangai Jr (suspension), Alex Glenn (leg) and David Fifita (knee) still sidelined, Oates is expected to step up for the team on Thursday.

Xavier Coates would take Oates’ spot on the wing. Picture: AAP

Taking his place on the wing during Sunday's training session was Xavier Coates, while centre Jesse Arthars could be dropped in favour of a returning Kotoni Staggs (suspension).

With Oates in the second row, Jamil Hopoate has been benched.

Meanwhile, Matt Lodge is also expected to make a return to the starting side, with Tom Flegler training off the bench.

Broncos players are expected to speak on Sunday afternoon, in what would be the first time they have addressed the media following their humiliating loss to the Roosters on Thursday.

