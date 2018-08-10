Oakes Oval gets official opening
IT WAS terrific to officially open the $3 million redevelopment of the expanded Oakes Oval on the weekend.
Council came to me a couple of years ago to help with an upgrade. This was to ensure Oakes Oval maintained its position as a premier sporting facility.
The upgrade included a larger oval, new grandstands, upgraded change rooms and a new electronic scoreboard.
It being a regional sports facility ensures people travel to our community for events, they spend money and help maintain jobs here.
- We all know a family member or friend whose life has been destroyed by drugs.
We announced this week, $1 million to fund the Dob in a Dealer program.
This program works in getting drug dealers off our streets. We don't want our young exposed to these life-threatening drugs.
I encourage everyone to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.
crimestoppers.com.auto 'dob in' those people profiting from the use of illicit drugs in our community.
- We are helping to improve the lives of those living with diabetes and hepatitis C by making two treatments more affordable.
Rather than as much as $50,000 for a course of Maviret and around $930 per year for Ryzodeg, the PBS listing mean patients will pay a maximum of $39.50 per script or just $6.40 per script for concessional patients, including pensioners.