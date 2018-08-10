Menu
OFFICIATING: Kevin Hogan opens Oakes Oval on the weekend.
Community

Oakes Oval gets official opening

by Kevin Hogan MP
8th Aug 2018 1:44 PM

IT WAS terrific to officially open the $3 million redevelopment of the expanded Oakes Oval on the weekend.

Council came to me a couple of years ago to help with an upgrade. This was to ensure Oakes Oval maintained its position as a premier sporting facility.

The upgrade included a larger oval, new grandstands, upgraded change rooms and a new electronic scoreboard.

It being a regional sports facility ensures people travel to our community for events, they spend money and help maintain jobs here.

  • We all know a family member or friend whose life has been destroyed by drugs.

We announced this week, $1 million to fund the Dob in a Dealer program.

This program works in getting drug dealers off our streets. We don't want our young exposed to these life-threatening drugs.

I encourage everyone to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.

crimestoppers.com.auto 'dob in' those people profiting from the use of illicit drugs in our community.

  • We are helping to improve the lives of those living with diabetes and hepatitis C by making two treatments more affordable.

Rather than as much as $50,000 for a course of Maviret and around $930 per year for Ryzodeg, the PBS listing mean patients will pay a maximum of $39.50 per script or just $6.40 per script for concessional patients, including pensioners.

