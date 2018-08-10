Oakes Oval gets official opening

IT WAS terrific to officially open the $3 million redevelopment of the expanded Oakes Oval on the weekend.

Council came to me a couple of years ago to help with an upgrade. This was to ensure Oakes Oval maintained its position as a premier sporting facility.

The upgrade included a larger oval, new grandstands, upgraded change rooms and a new electronic scoreboard.

It being a regional sports facility ensures people travel to our community for events, they spend money and help maintain jobs here.

We all know a family member or friend whose life has been destroyed by drugs.

We announced this week, $1 million to fund the Dob in a Dealer program.

This program works in getting drug dealers off our streets. We don't want our young exposed to these life-threatening drugs.

I encourage everyone to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.

crimestoppers.com.auto 'dob in' those people profiting from the use of illicit drugs in our community.

We are helping to improve the lives of those living with diabetes and hepatitis C by making two treatments more affordable.

Rather than as much as $50,000 for a course of Maviret and around $930 per year for Ryzodeg, the PBS listing mean patients will pay a maximum of $39.50 per script or just $6.40 per script for concessional patients, including pensioners.