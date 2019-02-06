Menu
Tasman-Marlborough Fire Area Facebook Page. Source: Facebook
Environment

NZ forest fire forces 100 homes evacuated

6th Feb 2019 10:12 AM

About 150 properties have been evacuated in the Tasman District as a fire rages out of control near Nelson.  

The blaze has been declared a Civil Defence emergency.  

"This was extreme fire behaviour, there was no way we could stop this fire," a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Although the fire was still out of control this morning, fire crews are hoping for a wind change from southerly yesterday to northerly today, which would help slow the spread of the fire.


Officials said 12 crews fought the blaze overnight and there have been no reports of injury or death. 

Updates to the situation will be posted on the Tasman Marlborough Fire Area Facebook page.

