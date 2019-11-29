Nymboida teen determined to make people listen

SHIANN Broderick had already been a key part of the School Strike movement, and then she lost her family home at Nymboida.

The devastating loss has given rise to a renewed sense of determination as the teenager prepares to embark on a 10-hour train journey to address protesters at Friday's Solidarity Sit-down in ­Sydney.

"It definitely made me more determined to keep fighting because of what has happened to not only me but my community and other communities as well," she said.

The sit-down is part of the co-ordinated School Strike 4 Climate movement and Ms Lynch said she would be sharing her experience of the "devastating" emergency which was "obviously not a normal bushfire".

Since losing her home Ms Broderick has continued to call for more action on climate change and had an opinion piece published in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ms Broderick rejected suggestions that now was not the time to talk about the issue and said the government was "ignoring the science" on the effects of climate change.

"It is more than frustrating, it is actually quite disgusting," she said.

"We're out here, people's homes have been destroyed and people are actually dying and they are still not taking it into consideration."

"If we can't talk about climate change when we are feeling the effects of it then when can we talk about it?"

Ms Broderick said there were still some people who refused to believe in the science of climate change because "denial is easier than actually doing something about it".

But there was still some confusion about how it was contributing to the current bushfire situation.

"Climate change is creating hotter average temperatures and worsening drought so the hotter and drier conditions are making it easier for fires to start and also make them burn hotter," she said.

"Because of these hotter and drier conditions there is less opportunities to perform safe hazard reductions."

"Not only is climate change making it hotter and drier, so the fires become frequent and more severe, it is also preventing us from being able to properly prepare."

The climate protest had originally coincided with Ms Broderick's schoolies plans, but have since been put on hold after she was invited to speak in the state's capital.

The solidarity sit-down in Grafton starts at 11am outside Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis's office before marching in silence to Page MP Kevin Hogan's office.

There will also be a protest at Yamba, starting at the Yamba skate park at 4.30pm before marching to Turners Beach where there will be some festivities.

A Clarence XR spokesperson involved in the event said there will be "optional theatrics" which included pretenting to be a policy maker. "Bring along a camp chair and book and sit in the waves completely ignoring rising sea levels."