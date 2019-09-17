Nurses and students to lead climate strike

PROTEST POWER: Extinction Rebellion activists from the Northern Rivers were among those arrested in a mass protest against inaction over climate change in Brisbane earlier this year.

PROTEST POWER: Extinction Rebellion activists from the Northern Rivers were among those arrested in a mass protest against inaction over climate change in Brisbane earlier this year. contributed

LISMORE'S Magellan Street will become the centre of the latest protest against climate change to be held in the city, with students and nurses leading the charge.

A street-wide strike has been organised for Friday, September 20 to coincide with Global Climate Strike Day

A statement released by the Northern Rivers' Extinction Rebellion branch said local nurses and medical staff from all local health facilities will be represented at the Magellan Street event, with those unable to attend holding morning teas and uploading selfies of themselves in their uniforms and scrubs to indicate their support.

The spokewoman said with council and police permission, the street will be closed from 7am to 2pm on Friday, with the protest starting at 10am involving a march, picket and a midday sit down for 15 minutes as a giant hourglass runs down.

Buskers, mural painting, speakers and the symbolic giving away of seeds will also be part of the activities.

An Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman said although students will lead the event, the protesters will include people from all walks of life, including nurses, farmers, teachers, accountants, writers, scientists, engineers, artists and businesspeople.

"Many of those attending will be families with several generations of environmental and social activists who have seen first-hand how campaigns which start off as being seen as radical become mainstream,” she said.

September 20 has been declared by the Extinction Rebellion organisation as the latest international day of climate change action.