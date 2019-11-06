Nude Angelina takes swipe at Brad

Angelina Jolie looks incredible as she strips naked for a new magazine shoot in which she blames ex Brad Pitt for not letting her move abroad with their kids.

The actress, 44, graces the latest cover of Harper's Bazaar in the buff with a see-through sheet falling loosely over her, reports The Sun.

In the honest interview, Jolie was asked if she'd considered leaving the United States.

She replied: "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18. Right now I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."

The Maleficent actress has three biological children with Pitt: Shiloh, 13 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. They also adopted three children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, and Zahara, 14.

The former couple in 2013. Picture: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

In the wide-ranging chat, Jolie touched on how she wasn't popular at school because of her punk style as well as how her body had changed over the years.

She explained: "My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it.

"The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with. Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires. It's not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body."

And in another thinly-veiled dig at her ex, Jolie credits her kids with helping her "find" herself again.

She said: "The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm. My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it.

"They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us."

While their divorce has yet to be finalised, Pitt and Jolie are officially single.

Earlier this year, Judge John W. Ouderkirk declared that the couple were no longer married.

The actress' name was also restored to just Jolie, rather than Jolie-Pitt.

The couple's lawyers had asked for a bifurcated judgment, meaning that two married people can be declared single before all issues in the divorce are agreed upon.

It's not clear what issues remain unresolved in the divorce, but Jolie has filed papers saying Pitt wasn't paying sufficient child support, which his attorneys disputed.

The former couple have six children together and tied the knot in 2014.

Their decision to split in 2016 was one of the biggest shock relationship breakdowns in Hollywood for more than a decade.

The couple filed for divorce in September 2016 following an incident on a plane when Pitt allegedly lost control of himself and clashed with son Maddox, 16.

Jolie, Pitt and their eldest son, Maddox. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The Hollywood couple released a joint statement where they stated they'd agreed to settle their divorce in private.

In February 2017, Jolie spoke out about the divorce for the first time, saying "we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it".

In August 2017, it was reported that the divorce had been "put on hold" and they were even considering getting back together after "spiritual counselling".

But in February, they received court approval to continue negotiating the terms of the divorce.

In April 2018, The Sun revealed that Jolie had given Pitt access to their six children and the terms of the divorce had been settled.

A source close to Jolie revealed: "The terms of the divorce are now agreed.

"They are being finalised by both legal teams but will be filed within weeks.

"It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms."

A temporary deal last year gave him visitation rights to Maddox, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, 9.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission