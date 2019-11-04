NSW lags on plastic bags

BAN THEM: MPs Kate Washington and Janelle Saffin met with Esabel Henry, Louise Somerville and Jenni Law from Lismore Boomerang Bags.

The Berejiklian-Barilaro Government is lagging behind public opinion and the rest of Australia by voting down Labor's Bill to ban single-use plastic bags.

This Government has nothing to lose by banning these bags and everything to gain - less plastic killing our birds and aquatic life, and less plastic in landfill.

So many people and organisations are voluntarily getting rid of them, including REX, the airline I fly to Sydney and back on.

The Electorate of Lismore has the Wilsons and Richmond rivers running through it and we're not that far from the coastal strip.

I always think of the late Lance Ferris, founder of Australian Seabird Rescue, who campaigned hard for a ban on single-use plastic bags long before it was fashionable.

But this Government has missed a great opportunity to do the right thing by showing bipartisan support for good policy from Labor.

The Liberals are running limp on this issue and the Nationals are typically brain dead on so many environmental issues.

Last month, I welcomed the passing of Labor's Bill to ban single-use plastic bags in the NSW Upper House and called on the Government to support a state-wide ban.

The Bill came back to the Lower House, and in a shameful display of hypocrisy, a majority of Coalition MPs voted against it (I can only think to spite Labor).

This Government is just so out of step because it is only prepared to release a discussion paper on 'tackling plastic waste'.

A legislative ban on single use plastic bags is supported by the National Retailers Association as well as NGOs, including the Boomerang Alliance.

I recently hosted NSW Shadow Minister for the Environment Kate Washington during a visit to Lismore, and we met with Jenni Law, Louise Somerville and Esabel Henry from Lismore Boomerang Bags to discuss the need to ban single-use plastic bags.