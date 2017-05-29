NSW jobless rate dips to 5-year low

Our region is looking increasingly promising as a place to find work with unemployment levels on the decline.

The NSW unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level in five years, according to ABS data.

Unemployment in NSW fell to 4.7% in April, down from 5.0% in March.

Tasmania follows with unemployment levels at 5.9%.

The figures confirm NSW's unemployment rate has been lower than the rest of the nation for 23 consecutive months, with the April drop in the NSW rate contributing significantly to the national rate falling.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the jobs figures revealed NSW as the driving force of the national economy.

"No matter where you look, our state is a hive of activity, with a massive infrastructure program and the best business conditions in the nation," Mr Perrottet said.

"All of that means jobs for the people of NSW - we've all got our shoulders to the wheel and together we are getting on with the job of making NSW the best state to live, work and raise a family."

ABS data shows more than 332,000 jobs have been added in NSW since2011.