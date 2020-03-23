Menu
NRLX in Casino.
NRLX will ensure the public have plenty of meat to eat and use online bidding

Susanna Freymark
23rd Mar 2020 5:05 PM
THE Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange in Casino is expecting a lively sale with up to 5000 weaners up for auction on Thursday, March 26.

Hosted by local livestock selling agents George & Fuhrmann, the two-day liveweight weaner sales kicks off at 10am on Thursday.

The event will mark the first time the StockLive system of live-streaming and online bidding will be used at the saleyards.

NRLX operations manager Brad Willis said the liveweight sales would be a great opportunity for buyers to get their hands on some quality stock.

Despite tough conditions relating to recent natural disasters, Mr Willis was optimistic there would be plenty to offer buyers.

He said StockLive significantly expanded the ability for buyers to participate remotely, and aimed to ensure there was maximum competition for vendors.

Interested users must register in advance to purchase online at www.stocklive.com.au

However, given the significant impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is causing across the country, Mr Willis is reminding people that the NRLX will prohibit non-essential personnel from attending sales to minimise the potential risk of spreading the virus.

He said under the NSW Government’s Public Health Order (COVID-19 Public Events) Order 2020, the facility could continue to operate, which was good news as with domestic demand for meat increasing amid panic buying and stockpiling, livestock sales remained a critical event in the food supply chain.

“The NRLX is a critical part of the food supply chain at any time, but more so at the moment during this COVID-19 emergency,” Mr Willis said.

“To protect the integrity of the business, we have started limiting access to our auctions under new measures aimed at curbing the potential spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

“I am confident people in the industry know how to exercise personal care and will do their utmost to ensure the public have plenty of meat to eat.”

Hand sanitiser is available for use at the saleyards

