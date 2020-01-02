NRL WAG rubbishes affair talk

THE wife of Benji Marshall, Zoe, has hit out at followers who have questioned her relationship after a series of Instagram posts where she was with another man.

Scandalous, except Zoe - who is on holidays in Singapore with openly gay fashion designer Steven Khalil, who runs a label is named after himself - has responded to the inquiries with incredulity.

Zoel, who is a radio and TV host, revealed her NRL star husband even suggested the getaway and said "he loves Steven as much as me".

Both have posted pictures of their trip together with the pair showing their affection for each other.

In her latest Instagram post, Zoe responded, saying her Nan had also asked about her relationship with Khalil in the past, in the same way her followers have questioned it.

"It seems like people get really ruffled up about our travels and relationship," she said.

"We are too affectionate, we are to close, he's in too many photos, where is my husband?

What does he think about it? I've never been so confused? Would this be the case if I was with a girlfriend? Would this be the case if Benj was away with his mates? Would you be questioning him?

"Can't a wife and mother be on her gusband's shoulders in peace???"

Marshall also shared an Instagram story with several of the queries she's had in recent days.

Zoe Marshall was quick to rubbish people’s misguided perception of her friendship.

For some reason social media users suddenly became very invested in Marshall’s love life.

Marshall was quick to shut down trolls.

Zoe Marshall was confronted with some unfounded suggestions.

Zoe Marshall wasn't going to let people ruin her holiday.

She also added a video to her Instagram story, adding Khalil into the video and finishing by singing "spending too much time with you".

But it's extra bizarre with the media personality also posting a picture of Benji and their son Fox at the airport sending her off.

Khalil is close to the Marshalls and is the godfather of their one-year-old son, Fox.