Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

NQ cop sacked after using excess force on young crim

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Mar 2020 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A middle-aged police officer has been dismissed from the force after using excessive force on a juvenile who was being held in a watch house.

The 53-year-old senior constable from Northern Region was dismissed from the Queensland Police Service yesterday after an investigation was launched into the incidents from April 2018.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement the juvenile detainee was being held in a watch house when the officer used excessive force on them.

The statement said police informed the public of the dismissal in keeping with the commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability within the police force.

More Stories

Show More
dismissed excessive force juvenile police officer sacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The day the music died

        premium_icon The day the music died

        News P-platers - is your fav song worth $344 and five demerits?

        Bandit will steal your heart

        Bandit will steal your heart

        News IN THE DOGHOUSE: You’d better watch out, sweet Bandit will steal your heart.

        The 4 cricket teams under pressure ahead of semi-finals

        premium_icon The 4 cricket teams under pressure ahead of semi-finals

        Sport IT’S almost anyone’s competition to win, but there are still some crucial battles...

        Hand sanitiser on the menu at Lismore food festival

        Hand sanitiser on the menu at Lismore food festival

        News New hygiene measures in place for Eat the Street food festival