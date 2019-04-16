HISTORY GONE: Blaze rips through Notre-Dame in Paris

KEY POINTS

* The 850-year famous cathedral has been virtually destroyed in a massive blaze

* The fire may have been sparked by renovation works

* French President Emmanuel Macron: "A part of us [is] on fire".

* 12 million people visit Notre Dame each year - it also houses famous artworks

* "This is so much history going up in flames"

A raging fire has engulfed the roof of Paris' iconic Notre Dame Cathedral and toppled its spire as thousands of people watch on in horror from the streets below.

Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media that "everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame" as the blaze sent thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky

A spokesman said the entire wooden frame of the cathedral would likely come down, and that the vault of the edifice could be threatened too.

The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world's most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the catastrophic blaze was not known, but French media quoted the Paris fire brigade as saying the fire is "potentially linked" to a six million- euro (A$9.4 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead.

Prosecutors opened an investigation as Paris police said there were no reported deaths.

"This fire is nowhere under control - it's getting worse before our eyes," said CNN correspondent Melissa Bell reported earlier. "This is so much history going up in flames."



Paris streets were covered in smoke as one of the world's iconic landmarks was partially destroyed.

Firefighters were desperately trying to save the church, with the blaze going for at least two hours. Tourists had been cleared of the building, one of the city's major attractions besides the Eiffel Tower.

Horrified onlookers took to Twitter, posting videos of fire spewing from the top of the well-known landmark as police worked to keep them at a distance.

French newspaper Le Monde reported the fire started in the attic of the building and spread, causing the spire to collapse.

According to fire fighters on scene, the blaze could possibly be linked to restorations underway in the building with scaffolding visible in photos of the tragedy.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to share his shock.

"So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris," he tweeted.

"Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

Flames burst through the roof of the centuries-old cathedral and quickly engulfed the spire, which collapsed.

A church spokesman told French media that all of Notre-Dame Cathedral's frame is burning after the spire collapsed.

A huge plume of smoke wafted across the city and ash fell over a large area.

"Everything is collapsing," a police officer near the scene said as the entire roof of the cathedral continued to burn.

Firefighters cleared the area around the cathedral, which marks the very centre of Paris. Buildings around it were evacuated.

President Emmanuel Macron cancelled an address to the nation that he had been due to give later on Monday evening. A presidential official said Mr Macron was to go to the scene of the blaze.

"A terrible fire is under way at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris," Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

"The Paris fire service is trying to control the flames," she wrote, asking residents to respect the security cordon thrown up around the site.

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is on fire...



The fire service said the blaze could be "potentially linked" to ongoing renovations.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said the fire, which comes as French Catholics prepare to celebrate Easter, broke out at around 4.50pm (12.50am AEST).

Notre Dame is burning and I am crying 😭😭😭

Fire trucks could be seen speeding through Paris towards the scene on the Ile de la Cite -- an island in the Seine at the heart of Paris.

The Paris police department in a tweet called on residents to avoid the area and to "make way for rescue vehicles".

Notre Dame spokesperson to French media: "Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame."

France 2 television reported that police were treating the incident as an accident.

The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, features in Victor Hugo's classic novel The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. It attracts millions of tourists every year.

Notre-Dame was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding and bronze statues were removed last week for works.