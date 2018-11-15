Nothing beats the local bike shop

HARRIS 100: Staff of the Harris Cycle Co celebrated its centenary on November 9. (From left) Jordan Kelly, Jo Bonnaccorsi, owner Darryl Pursey, Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Darcy Harris and Darren Speers.

ATTAINING 100 years is a magnificent effort.

For Lismore's Harris Cycle Co, it's a significant achievement.

Even more so in a time when the disruption of online sales has wreaked havoc to traditional retailers.

In my mind, nothing beats a local bike shop.

Where else do you go when your live-in bike mechanic is too busy renovating your house (thank you Kiltman) to sort out a hiccup with your chain / bike computer / brake levers?

Supporting your local sheriff is vital because no matter what online bargains you might find, at the end of the day nothing beats advice from someone who loves cycling so much they put their savings and themselves on the line to run a bike shop.

Those of you who have run a small business will know how precarious opening your own can be.

Not only are you turning your passion into your profession, you are juggling all the back-office items such as finance / BAS / tax / suppliers and stock - on top of the day-to-day core business.

When you see a potential customer walk in the door and then leave after making a sale, it makes you want do dance a jig.

From the customer perspective, knowing you can call on experience and intelligent advice when you have a problem is a lifesaver.

When you buy a new bike / helmet / bike computer / gear, you can rest assured it will be a good fit and the store owner will make the adjustments to ensure it dovetails with your riding style.

Bike shops are often also key supporters of regional cycling clubs.

Not only do they act as unofficial club houses, they can help newbies find their feet and get involved with local clubs, rides and events.

Which brings us back to the good folk at Harris Cycle Co.

To see the shop full of past and current staff, customers, suppliers and even their cycling landlord, was a fantastic sight.

One customer at the celebration has been riding into the shop since 1951 and said the service was always of a high standard.

So go on, support your local sheriff because let's face it, when you need it they are supporting you.