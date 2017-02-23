Not that much has changed since 'I were a lad'

CONVERTED factory - tick. The staff were young and hip - tick. The men had beards, the women had piercings - tick. Everyone had tattoos - tick. Animals were allowed and there was a procession of the dogs of the moment, pugs, Shar Peis, French bulldogs, whippets - tick. Wi-fi - tick. Everyone was on their device - tick. The final seal of approval was the menu. Nothing straightforward here, folks - tick. My companion ordered hash browns and I asked for poached eggs. My eggs arrived with an Asian salad consisting of slivers of carrot and daikon, and the eggs had been crumbed and deep fried (I think). Sadly, they were not soft inside, one of the delights of the poached egg, and the hash browns had been deconstructed. They looked a lot like a pile of roast potatoes to me. Sitting in a pond of some shiny sauce, next to a large pile of bacon (the food de jour - did you know you can get bacon cocktails?). I ask you.

I could have spent my time muttering darkly about how unnecessary it is to fiddle and twiddle with food. I, for one, am glad that the era of the stack seems to be over. Remember that? Your meal would arrive arranged into a perilously high stack which immediately collapsed the moment you looked at it. But I didn't, because I am pursuing a nobler way of being these days. Oh yes, I have resolved to avoid carping on about the state of the world and how things were better any other time but now. Instead I plan to find amusement wherever I look. And where better to do that than in a groovy Melbourne cafe?

While three pugs snuffled underfoot (fun fact: a collection of pugs is called a grumble) and the whippet lay elegantly and politely on a rug, I people watched, one of my favourite pastimes. Nearby sat a father with two stout children who were clearly experienced cafe goers. While their father looked at his phone, they handled the menu with ease, ordered capably and set about fiddling with the sugars and jostling noisily with each other over who had the most packets. The father looked up and glowered. They subsided slightly. He returned to his phone.

When the food arrived, the father looked startled as two giant plates of pancakes arrived followed by two milkshakes (probably not called milkshakes though, probably called milky gifts from the pasture or fairy festive drinkies). He opened his mouth, looked at them tucking in with gusto and slumped back down to his phone. A clear case of kiddy power. I almost lapsed into muttering "young people these days'' and "when I was a lad'' but I desisted. My children would never have behaved like that, I thought to myself conveniently rewriting the past.

It's bloody great to be older and invisible. There is so much to observe.