Not all hand sanitisers are created equal

SKIN: MooGoo CEO and founder Craig Jones has deviated from his ethos of using natural ingredients to create a new alcohol hand sanitiser gel.

THE founder of an all-natural Australian skin care company has deviated from his ethos to join the fight against COVID-19.

Starting in 2005, MooGoo has more than 40 natural products that help a range of skin problems and is now offering a new alcohol hand sanitiser gel.

MooGoo CEO and founder Craig Jones said the company was inundated with requests for an alcohol-based hand sanitiser over the past six weeks and was determined to make it as gentle as it could be.

"During this emergency, we have turned some manufacturing to an alcohol handwashing gel to address the national shortage," he said.

"The Government recommends using between 60 and 90 per cent alcohol for best effectiveness, and we are using 63 per cent to maximise efficacy while minimising the stripping of moisture from the hands.

"We have combined it with aloe vera and glycerine to help soothe and moisturise hands."

Mr Jones said continual use of hand sanitiser or harsh soap could cause significant damage to the skin.

"Using any harsh cleaners for some people is very distressing … It can make people's hands split, crack and dry's them out," he said.

"People should only use the alcohol cleaners when they are out and about and don't have access to water.

"When you are at home use a gentle cleanser and water and then use a thick moisturiser particularly at night when you go to bed."

Mr Jones encouraged hand sanitiser users to avoid nasty ingredients as much as possible.

"Cleaners come on a scale of irritation score. So sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate have an irritation score above 40, while the mild, natural and gentle cleansers have an irritation score around four or five," he said.

"So, it's very important to check the ingredients on the cleansers and go for something very mild and preferably not sodium lauryl sulfate or sodium laureth sulfate.

"Don't just take the lazy way, which some people do because it feels OK straight away.

"But over a couple days that's when your hands start to wrinkle and crack."

Ten thousand bottles of MooGoo's alcohol-based hand sanitiser went on sale last week and can be found in numerous Sunshine Coast chemists, including Cotton Tree's Guardian Pharmacy, Live Life Pharmacy Coolum Village and Caloundra's Direct Chemist Outlet.

To find a store near you visit MooGoo's website: https://moogoo.com.au/stockists.