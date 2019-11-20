Raids uncover ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of stolen booty

“The main target of the operation was a 48-year-old woman who … when the search warrant was executed on her place, revealed an Aladdin’s Cave of stolen property."

DETECTIVES have "cut the head off the snake" of a major drug operation they claim was run by a mother whose home was an "Aladdin's cave" of hot property.

Police allege the 48-year-old Bald Hills woman is connected to the so-called Northside Gang and was distributing ice for cash and stolen goods.

The six-month Operation Broadside saw 27 arrests and over 90 charges relating to drugs and stolen property.

Detective Snr Sgt Ken Rogers said the operation focused heavily on property crime in Brisbane's northern suburbs.

"The main target of the operation was a 48-year-old woman from Bald Hills who … when the search warrant was executed on her place, revealed an Aladdin's Cave of stolen property," he alleged.

"She would carry on the business of distributing methylamphetamine to her customers in exchange for money and or property.

"By taking out her we believe we've sort of cut the head off the snake so to speak and that's put a significant dent in property crime throughout the northern suburbs of Brisbane."

Among her alleged customers were the very young and old, along with members of the Northside Gang which police claim her son is associated with.

"Investigations have revealed links to the Northside Gang, but it's probably fair to say if you had drugs or stolen property she was prepared to distribute drugs to you," he said.

Only a small amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found at her property but investigations allegedly revealed "she was dealing significant quantities of ice to members of the community".

Snr Sgt Rogers said a smorgasbord of stolen property was allegedly recovered and police are still working to identify its owners.

"You have to see it to believe it to be honest, it's a wide range of property including stolen scooters, push bikes … sunglasses, Louis Vuitton handbags," he said.

"This investigation even revealed she sold drugs for a stolen set of movie tickets."