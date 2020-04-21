Menu
A Northern Rivers health chief has praised local supermarkets fro impletmenting new rules to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. Picture: Christian Gilled
News

Northern Rivers supermarkets praised for new shopping rules

Francis Witsenhuysen
21st Apr 2020 12:00 PM
THOUGH some could argue shoppers are getting a little too close in the aisles, a Northern Rivers health chief has commended local supermarkets for doing their bit to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

"Supermarkets have implemented fairly good social distancing restrictions," Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) Chief Executive Wayne Jones said.

"My personal experience is I can't go into a supermarket without someone spraying disinfectant on my hands and the check in one in and one out approach.

"The reality is that as long as you have a trolley and you maintain that trolley in front of you, if you inadvertently bump into someone a bit slower you are still at a good distance from people.

"The supermarkets have staff walking through to support social distancing and helping people where needed so people don't have to reach over people."

Mr Jones said while there was always an exception to people adhering to the new rules, the vast majority of shoppers were doing the right thing.

"Shoppers are politely waiting until someone passes or saying excuse me can I reach in there so people can step away," he said.

"I highly commend them and our local supermarkets for playing their role in flattening the curve."

