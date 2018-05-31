Northern Rivers Conservatorium secures $636000

SMILES: Member for Lismore Thomas George with Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

MEMBER for Lismore Thomas George has announced the Northern Rivers Conservatorium has successfully secured $636,000 as part of the first round of the NSW Government's $100m Regional Cultural Fund (RCF).

The refurbishment of the conservatorium is one of 68 projects from 12 regions across NSW, sharing in close to $50m in the first round of grants.

The $100million Regional Cultural Fund is part of the NSW Government's $1.3billion Regional Growth Fund which aims to improve not only the economic outcomes but the standard of living and well-being of people who call regional NSW home.

Mr George said the historic conservatorium building will be given a new look with administrative and public spaces refurbished, and a lift and internal ramps installed.

"I congratulate the Northern Rivers Conservatorium on the successful outcome of its grant application, and for putting forward a project that will enhance the cultural infrastructure of Lismore,” Deputy Premier John Barilaro said.

"It was music to my ears when Mr Barilaro told me the grant had been successful and I thank him for his support of the important project,” conservatorium director Anita Bellaman said.