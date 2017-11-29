Northern Rivers Community Foundation Grants for 2018

The 2018 NRCF grants have been awarded to the following organisations.

FUTURE DREAMERS GIRLS CLUB INC, auspiced by THE UNCLE PROJECT Inc

Future Dreamers TV - a youth driven intitative that empowers young women from the Northern Rivers with the knowledge and skills to create short films for the digital environment. To become 'pilot' episodes for a new initiative "Future Dreamers TV.”

HEARTFELT HOUSE

Facility to support the 'Taking the First Steps' Group Therapy Program - for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.

LISMORE SUICIDE PREVENTION STERRING COMMITTEE, auspiced by LIFELINE DIRECT LTD

Suicide Prevention Story Circle - Creating a group where local people who have been suicidal can share their experiences through stories and art works.

STORY DOGS LTD

Helping over 200 disadvantaged children learn to read, to become confident lifelong readers. The project supports leaders to recruit, train and place new dog teams into needy schools in the Lismore region.

LOVE BITES - a violence prevention program for young people to educate them about domestic violence & sexual assault, delivered in three schools across the Northern Rivers.

