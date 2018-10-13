North Coast National showcases region for community

Peter Graham, Chief Steward of The Dairy Spectacular and Mark Bailey, Secretary of The North Coast National's A & I Society pull together for the 2018 agricultural show at The Lismore Showground.

Peter Graham, Chief Steward of The Dairy Spectacular and Mark Bailey, Secretary of The North Coast National's A & I Society pull together for the 2018 agricultural show at The Lismore Showground. Sophie Moeller

THE motto for this year's North Coast National Lismore Show is: "Our Show, Our Community”.

And given the the tough economic conditions our farmers have battled to get their live-stock and produce ready for the 2018 show, organisers are asking the people of the region to come and lend their support.

According to Lismore Showground secretary, Mark Bailey, NCN's 120 sponsors have nearly tripled their financial support to $250 000, widening the number of shows and exhibits on offer. NCN's new naming rights sponsor is also BCU.

The NCN expects to attract 12 000 people over each of the three days and is a great reminder "the Northern Rivers is home to some of the best agricultural produce in the country”, said Mr Bailey.

"In these times we recognised the show needed to be brought into the modern era. Discounted tickets can be bought online and a family can now come for only $30, which is down by 30 per cent,” said Mr Bailey.

"The show is good for the people in town and the more people who come through the gate the better it is for everyone.

The Showmen have responded in kind bringing new rides "some of which have never been seen in Lismore before”, he said.

There will also be a new circus appealing to a younger crowd, The Poultry Pavillion has had a $40,000 makeover and the Hurford family have increased their support for the wood-chopping, to make it the second largest competition outside of The Royal Agricultural Show in Sydney.

"The fireworks, too, will be the biggest display the city has ever seen.”

Dairy Spectacular Chief Steward, Peter Graham, said the 110 local dairy farmers taking part "need to see community support this year.”

"With today's dry conditions, the cost of bringing cattle to the ring is dearer than ever.

"So for farmers, some of which are coming all the way from Dorrigo, to make the effort, is a huge ask.”

Mr Graham said local farmers would be bringing the best of their cattle to compete with the best of those showing at the Brisbane Shows.

On Friday, The Dairy Spectacular has organised a youth program, including junior judging, and talks on opportunities in the Dairy Industry.

To buy tickets and a full program of attractions go to: http://www.northcoast national.com.au/.

A full program in next week's Lismore Echo.

Attractions include:

The Globe of Death

Noahs Pig Racing

Berkley Super Fishing Tank

BETTA Bikes and Quad Bike shows