NORPA unveils list of theatre events for schools

Javier Encalada
| 3rd Feb 2017 6:00 AM
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.
FUN: One of NORPA's Education / Theatre for Schools program events last year were was Journey To An Unnamed World.

NORTHER Rivers Performing Arts has unveiled a program that gives students of all ages access to some Australia's best performing arts companies, here in Lismore.

This year, students will be able to access performances by Bell Shakespeare, Australian Chamber Orchestra, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, Ilbijerri Theatre and NORPA.

Curriculum-based teacher resources will be provided for each show, as well additional activities such as workshops, opportunities to meet the cast and behind-the-scenes visits.

Local artist Valley Lipcer of Roundabout Theatre has joined the NORPA team to further develop NORPA's school workshop program.

The NORPA 2017 Season shows that have been scheduled specifically for school groups are:

1. Coranderrk by Ilbijerri Theatre Company:

Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir will bring their piece Coranderrk to Lismore.
Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir will bring their piece Coranderrk to Lismore.

Victoria, 1881: the men and women of the 'Coranderrk Aboriginal Reserve' take on the Board for the Protection of Aborigines in a fight for justice, dignity and self-determination. Coranderrk's voices - both black and white - are brought to life through a theatrical re-enactment of their official testimonies before the 1881 Government Inquiry into Coranderrk.

Not a story of "black versus white", Coranderrk pays tribute to the resilience and adaptability of a people who rose to the challenge despite all odds, appropriating the power of the written word and white political discourse to make their voice loud and clear; whilst also celebrating the spirit of friendship, and the power of genuine collaboration, between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people.

School performance: Friday, June 20, 11am. Suitable for high school students

2. ACO Collective by the Australian Chamber Orchestra:

 

Australian Chamber Orchestra 2017 is part of next year's NORPA season.
Australian Chamber Orchestra 2017 is part of next year's NORPA season.

 

ACO Collective is the ACO's critically acclaimed 17-piece string ensemble which delivers the ACO's regional touring and educational programs Australia-wide.

This fun and interactive concert for secondary students will provide them with tools to understand and appreciate music. Specially created for schools, this vibrant performance will introduce students to musical concepts by inviting them to explore and discover their own responses to the music.

School performance: Monday, September 5, 11am. Suitable for primary and high school students.

3. ACO Virtual by the Australian Chamber Orchestra:

During June, NORPA will present ACO Virtual to schools in collaboration with the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

This world-first installation places visitors in the middle of the virtual orchestra where they can conduct, isolate parts and even play along.

NORPA and the NRC will integrate a tour, resources and masterclass.

Dates: June 8 to 24, 10am to 3pm.

4. The Merchant Of Venice by Bell Shakespeare:

Money makes the world go around. Portia has it. Bassanio wants it. Shylock lends it. Antonio owes the value of it.

Love also plays a part. Portia offers it. Bassanio wants it. And Antonio may lose a pound of flesh for it.

This uncompromising contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare explores the tense relationship and prejudices between those that have, and those that don't. Dark in its humour and bawdy in its romantic hijinks, The Merchant Of Venice takes audiences on a journey of love, mercy and justice.

Bell Shakespeare's Learning program is one of Australia's most extensive, comprehensive and wide-reaching education programs. Over one million Australian schoolchildren have seen a Bell Shakespeare production, since the Company was founded 26 years ago.

This year participating local schools will have the opportunity to attend Bell Shakespeare's Regional Access Workshops and talented senior drama students can apply to audition for a John Bell Scholarship.

Schools performance: Friday, September 8, 11am. Suitable for High School students. Drama, English

5. The Arrival by Spare Parts Puppet Theatre:

 

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre will bring their production of The Arrival to NORPA in Lismore in September 2017.
Spare Parts Puppet Theatre will bring their production of The Arrival to NORPA in Lismore in September 2017.

 

Shaun Tan's fantastical world comes to life in a strange and wonderful metropolis full of floating ships, mysterious lights, alien symbols and weird animals. It is in this new place that our hero Aki makes his home.

Schools performance: Wednesday, September 20, 11am. Suitable for Primary students aged 5 and above.

6. Djurra by NORPA:

 

Djurra will be NORPA's locally-developed show in its 2017 season.
Djurra will be NORPA's locally-developed show in its 2017 season.

 

A war is waging at the centre of the world, where the magic of ancient cultures is pitted against the subterfuge of the west. Meanwhile, on Bundjalung country, there is sorry business taking place; a mother wails as a father is languishing.

Told through a series of vignettes, strong physicality and First Nation voices with themes of magic realism, we see Mamoonh transition into a law man, guiding his sons from boys to men, follower to leaders. Djurra - the magic is here, the magic is now.

Schools performance: Friday, December 1, 11am. Suitable for high school students

Fine print

  • All NORPA Theatre for Schools performances take place at Lismore City Hall.
  • Tickets are $15 per student with a complimentary ticket for teachers/guardians per 10 students.
  • For more information and to book for your school group contact NORPA at boxoffice@norpa.org.au, call 1300 066 772 or visit NORPA's website.
Topics:  lismore norpa northern rivers entertainment whatson

