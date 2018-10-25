NORPA needs help to keep our theatre alive

CREATIVE MINDS: Key players of Lismore Creative Incorporated gather at City Hall for the announcement of Artstate 2017. Those pictured in the alliance include NORPA artistic director Julian Louis, Screenworks Northern Rivers general manager Ken Crouch, Northern Rivers Conservatorium director Anita Bellman, Arts Northern Rivers chief executive Peter Wood, Lismore Regional Gallery director Brett Addlington and NORPA general manager Patrick Healey .

CREATIVE MINDS: Key players of Lismore Creative Incorporated gather at City Hall for the announcement of Artstate 2017. Those pictured in the alliance include NORPA artistic director Julian Louis, Screenworks Northern Rivers general manager Ken Crouch, Northern Rivers Conservatorium director Anita Bellman, Arts Northern Rivers chief executive Peter Wood, Lismore Regional Gallery director Brett Addlington and NORPA general manager Patrick Healey . Sophie Moeller

THE Northern Rivers Performing Arts company has established the NORPA Foundation to enable individuals and companies to make tax-deductible donations to help NORPA continue to deliver these important services and programs.

In recognition of the work NORPA does in the region, Creative Partnerships Australia has recently announced they will match donations made to the NORPA Foundation - dollar for dollar - via their Plus1 program if donations are made between October 10 and May 31, 2019.

"This is a rare opportunity given to us by Creative Partnerships Australia,” NORPA general manager Patrick Healey said.

"It immediately doubles the impact our community can make to help sustain our programs, like NORPA's education program, which is unfunded and not available in most regional areas.”

NORPA is one of the few remaining independent theatre companies in regional Australia creating new works.

Many people may not be aware that NORPA also has an extensive education program that is accessed annually by more than 5000primary and high school students from acrossthe Northern Rivers and has numerous ongoingprograms dedicated to creating real opportunities in the performing arts for indigenous youth and emerging artists.

"We are so fortunate to have NORPA and this theatre right here in Lismore - you could not dobetter if you lived in Sydney or Melbourne” anaudience member wasoverheard saying at therecent premiere of NORPA's home-grown show Wildskin.

"NORPA is an independent, not-for-profit theatre company subject tothe vagaries of arts funding and the ongoing challenges of stale policies that focus on major companies in the cities,” MrHealey said.

"We know in the long term we must build our resilience and the NORPA Foundation is about doing just that.

"Now is the best time to donate because you can double your impact to help keep regional voices alive.”

Keep regional voices creating new work

NORPA makes new theatre works from the ground up, specifically taking inspiration from the people, place and history of the Northern Rivers.

Their works tells stories of this region but have universal resonance.

NORPA works are adventurous, collaborative and multi-art form, drawingon the combined skills of a diverse creative community.

Original NORPA works include Wildskin, Railway Wonderland performed at Lismore train station, Dreamland at Eureka Hall, a Bundjalung work Djurra and The Home Project exploring homelessness in the Northern Rivers, to name just a few.

NORPA education program

More than 5000 primary and secondary students participate in NORPA's education program each year.

The program is unfunded and at risk in a difficult time.

NORPA employs an education officer to organise workshops, liaise with teachers and ensure class materials are available before and after seeing a show.

The education program is designed to grow literacy, comprehension skills in primary-school-aged children and to assist secondary school students indrama and English studies.

NORPA is dedicated to giving disadvantaged students in the region accessto the performing arts.

Indigenous and Bundjalung work

NORPA actively supports indigenous artists and the creation of new works.

In 2019 the company will mentor eight emerging indigenous artists in workshops to develop their performance craft and experience working in a professional theatre-making environment.

The company will also host a four-week creative development for an established indigenous artist to come to Lismore and develop a new work.

The NORPA Foundation supports NAIDOC at NORPA, a weekend celebrating local Bundjalungculture throughperformance, dance, music and knowledge sharing.

The NORPA Foundation also supports a Bundjalung girls' youth dance troupe, Nini Nhari Gali.

You can help local theatre survive

Help keep regional theatre and stories alive.

Donations to the NORPA Foundation, no matter how small, will be matched dollar for dollar by Creative Partnerships Australia via their Plus1 program.

All donations are tax deductible.

To donate go to www.norpa.org.au/about- norpa/foundation.