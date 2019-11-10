Nominations open for Tenterfield awards

CELEBRATE THEIR SUCCESS: Tenterfield businesses and organisations are encouraged to nominate for the 2019 Business and Tourism Excellence Awards.

CELEBRATE THEIR SUCCESS: Tenterfield businesses and organisations are encouraged to nominate for the 2019 Business and Tourism Excellence Awards. Alf Wilson

LOCAL businesses and organisations are encouraged to nominate for Tenterfield Shire Council's Business and Tourism Excellence Awards to be celebrated Thursday, November 28.

The awards are organised by Tenterfield Shire Council to celebrate and recognise the businesses, events and individuals that make a significant contribution to the Tenterfield tourism community.

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said he encourages the local business community to get on board and nominate, as well as save the date for what is sure to be a welcome celebratory event.

"These awards are a great opportunity for us to not only recognise the contribution our local business and tourism industry makes to the region, but to come together and celebrate their journey and successes," he said.

"There are benefits for all involved and I encourage all businesses in the shire to nominate their business or staff members for an award."

Cr Petty said the nomination process sees businesses reflect on their business practices and performance and the awards presentation offers the opportunity to network with industry contacts and event sponsors.

This year, there are 11 nomination categories, including business of the year, event of the year, apprentice or trainee of the year, employee of the year, excellence in micro business, excellence in small business, excellence in business, excellence in tourism, excellence in innovation, excellence in sustainability and the disability, inclusion and access award.

Businesses can nominate themselves, an apprentice or trainee, or an employee.

Award recipients will be announced at the Bugger the Drought Gala Dinner on Thursday, November 28 from 6pm at the Sir Henry Parkes Memorial School of Arts.

Nominations close midnight, November 17.

For more information and to nominate, visit www.tenterfieldbusinessawards.com or pick up a nomination form from Tenterfield Shire Council or the Tenterfield Visitor Information Centre located at 157 Rouse Street, Tenterfield.