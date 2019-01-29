No wonder we love our pets

WHEN it comes to friendship is there anything that matches the love shared with a pet?

Doesn't matter what kind of pet - you may be a dog, horse, bird or cat person.

You may love your axolotl, a donkey may have stolen your heart. But a pet, the faithful, loyal devotion of a pet (and I include you cats in this, even as you raise a tail and turn away - I know you love us) is the very best of friends.

We are a nation of animal lovers, mostly, and we are very precious about our pets. We get very bloody cranky about animal cruelty. When they die, we cry. And die they do.

When you get a pet you take on love and heartbreak in equal measure.

My daughter had a beautiful wrinkly Shar Pei dog, Coco.

She was dignified, intelligent, composed and extremely loyal. Coco guarded her family and submitted to caresses and affection with graciousness. She was completely adorable. One day she fell ill with cancer; she was only 15months old.

Then we learned about doggie chemo and doggy palliative care. Everything was done to help Coco until it became apparent that she wasn't going to get better. Before the pain and distress became overwhelming, my daughter and her husband made the difficult decision to let her go. With the help of the kind and sensitive vets, Coco was afforded a merciful way of leaving that is denied many humans. A gracious exit for a dignified dog. We still miss Coco; my daughter most of all. There are some animals that make such an impact on your heart you never forget them.

There are arguments that employees should get compassionate leave when a pet dies.

It's not such a bad idea. Pets give us so much and the relationships run deep.

They are stalwart companions, uncomplaining, accepting and are always overjoyed when we return. Even if it has just been to the shops they greet us as if we have been on safari in Darkest Africa for months on end.

When Dash, Queen Victoria's favourite dog, died, she spoke these words:

Loyalty without selfishness

Playfulness without malice

Fidelity without deceit

That's a beautiful tribute to a fine friend. We plan to put that on the place where Coco is buried.