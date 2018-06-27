No Ordinary Nuns

I HAD the good fortune recently to attend the Consultation Conference on the future of Presentation life in Australia. With the numbers of Presentation Sisters dwindling there is a real move to reshape the organisation using lay people to continue the charism of Nano Nagle. The Sisters founded St Mary's College in Lismore in the 19th Century and then Trinity College. Their influence over the region and town for 150 yeas has been extraordinary. [from left} Clare Axman of the Presentation Society of Australia, Sister Margaret Cannane, present Head of the Presentations, her Sister Mary Cannane [both were heads of St Marys..Trinity College} and Sister Anne Shay who runs Social Justice chapters in Ballina. Peter Derrett