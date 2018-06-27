Menu
Community

No Ordinary Nuns

by The Good Light - Peter Derrett
27th Jun 2018 4:48 PM

I had the good fortune recently to attend the Consultation Conference on the future of Presentation life in Australia. With the numbers of Presentation Sisters dwindling, there is a real move to reshape the organisation using lay people to continue the charism of Nano Nagle. The Sisters founded St Mary's College in Lismore in the 19th century and then Trinity College. Their influence over the region and town for 150 years has been extraordinary. From left: Clare Axman of the Presentation Society of Australia, Sister Margaret Cannane (present head of the Presentations), Sister Mary Cannane (both were heads of St Mary's Trinity College) and Sister Anne Shay (who runs Social Justice chapters in Ballina).

