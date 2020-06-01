Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Daily News
Daily News
Politics

‘No one checks’: What it’s really like to live on border

by Emily Toxward
1st Jun 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATALIE Quirk is fed up with "ridiculous checkpoints" at the NSW/Queensland border saying "it seems everyone and anyone can get a pass".

Ms Quirk lives in Stotts Creek, her son goes to school in Tweed Heads and she has a border pass so she can attend doctors' appointments. She is also allowed to see her clients on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

While she's been able to continue her daily business, she says lines on the NSW side of the border are often long, and border town residents like her are suffering.

Natalie Quirk and her 7-year-old son Ryan are among the many families suffering every day due to border restrictions. Photo Scott Powick.
Natalie Quirk and her 7-year-old son Ryan are among the many families suffering every day due to border restrictions. Photo Scott Powick.

 

"The traffic congestion on the Tweed Heads side is ridiculous and no-one even checks my border pass anyway, the whole border restrictions thing is joke.

"And then there's an accident on the M1, which is quite often, the border checkpoints are backed up for hours.

coronaviruspromo

 

"It's taking such a massive toll on those of us who live in border town, and with no end in sight it's starting to wear us down.

"It's also smashing Coolangatta's small businesses who get a fair chunk of their business from border town residents," she said.

 

Border town resident Natalie Quirk is fed up with having to manage border checks while living between two states. Photo Scott Powick
Border town resident Natalie Quirk is fed up with having to manage border checks while living between two states. Photo Scott Powick

 

"After school drop off my girlfriends and I usually stop at Coolangatta for a coffee or eat out there but they are hesitant to apply for a pass just for dining out in Queensland, although it seems everyone and anyone can get a pass."

Ms Quirk said the Premier should have considered a border town pass, especially if the borders stay shut until September.

"But even when the borders do open it's not as though people are going to come flooding back, that's why they must open earlier. Small businesses are going to find it hard enough to rebuild as it is."

Originally published as 'No one checks anyway': What it's really like to live on border

More Stories

border closures coroanavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD RAGE: Car rammed in incident at Pottsville

        premium_icon ROAD RAGE: Car rammed in incident at Pottsville

        News POLICE are investigating the incident after a women’s vehicle was chased and repeatedly rammed by another driver.

        BLOOD BROTHERS: From dialysis to a lifelong friendship

        premium_icon BLOOD BROTHERS: From dialysis to a lifelong friendship

        News TWO men brought together by virus bond while battling kidney issues.

        New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        premium_icon New uni class explores metaphorically possible futures

        News WINTER law students will get a unique opportunity to learn about how myths affect...

        The ‘devil’s music’ can be fun and caring

        premium_icon The ‘devil’s music’ can be fun and caring

        News In Hearts Wake have had some of their shows picketed in America