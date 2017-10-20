No need to enjoy moment - I've got it on my iPad

SO THERE I was in the front row at the circus. And it was funny and impressive and delightful - everything a circus should be.

Then, as the hula hooping fairy came on stage, a woman rushed up in front of me, knelt, lifted her iPad up and began to film the performance.

I was seated at the side so the vision wasn't great - I looked on her screen and all I could see was a blurry yellow splodge. The woman stayed there for the rest of the show, filming, while her kids whined and fretted around her and tried and failed to get her attention.

I looked back into the audience and saw lots of phones and iPads held high. Didn't they want to watch the show? Surely any image they captured would be blurry?

After the show was over, I asked one of the techies if it was normal to see lots of screens. He said: every show it happens. Then he added, caustically, they hope for an accident so they can upload it to social media and get famous/money. I spoke to the performers and they said that when people filmed their whole act, without permission, and uploaded to Youtube or other social media they felt disrespected.

So let me see, it's better to watch the show through a screen than soak up the real experience. The images don't have to be good - they are a record that you were there.

I dislike being photographed and I really don't need to see a million photos of people smiling in front of a host of various monuments across the globe. I'll cope without them, I promise.

I feel like the people who believe photos steal your soul. The Amish don't like it and neither do I. Please don't take my photo without permission. In fact, please don't take my photo at all. There is precious little privacy left in the world, what with CCTV and the semi voyeurism and narcissism of the ubiquitous mobile phone camera. But I like my privacy and I prefer a little mystery. Also I like using my imagination.

And if you've paid to go to an event wouldn't you rather be part of the actual experience, and respect the skill and efforts of the hard-working performers, rather than viewing through a tiny screen? I'm baffled, what am I missing here? Why do I think this is crazy?