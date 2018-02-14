No hotpant ban in Lismore

LEGALLY SPEAKING: There are rumours that it's illegal to wear hot pink pants after midday on Sunday in Victoria.

LEGALLY SPEAKING: There are rumours that it's illegal to wear hot pink pants after midday on Sunday in Victoria. Alex Clarke

ONE of the best signs I have ever seen was in a public change room at a swimming pool. It said:

Please do not commit nuisance in showers.

Let's assume committing nuisance doesn't mean flicking people with your towel.

Signs like that manage to be both bossy and obscure. Language can help, it can confuse and it can amuse. My daughter told me about a razor she bought. A lady razor. You know the sort, comes in pink and costs twice as much as an identical manly razor. It had the instruction, when using be sure to lift your delicates to one side. Righty ho, she said, any clues where I should put the aforementioned delicates?

Some of the signs get so bossy it makes you want to just go right ahead and commit nuisance and put your delicates anywhere you like.

After all, how many posters have we seen about how to wash our hands? Haven't we got it by now? Or is someone out there letting team down by not following, picture by picture, the lengthy handwashing instructions?

Here's some rules you may not know about. It's illegal to vacuum after 10 pm in Victoria, so stop that night owl cleaning frenzy immediately. In the city of Gosnells in Perth you could get a fine of $350 if your garbage bin emits an offensive odour.

They don't want any pong in Gosnells. Still in WA, be aware that you are not allowed to possess 50kgs of potatoes ($2000 for a first offence, $5000 if you do it again, you devil-may-care nut).

In Victoria is forbidden to tie your goat to your vehicle and drive it through a public area and also to undertake any rainmaking activity. This mainly refers to seeding of clouds, so your rain chants and dances are still allowed. Phew.

There are rumours that it's illegal to wear hot pink pants after midday on Sunday in Victoria, but I checked on that one and it doesn't hold up - so you are good to go with those hot pink pants.

In fact, let's be devils and daringly carry around big sacks of spuds. Let's go crazy and do rain dances and tie goats to cars while wearing hot pink pants. Let's commit nuisance all over the joint. Let's be downright annoying! I don't think there's a law on that , if there was I would have been locked up years ago.